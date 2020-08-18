Illinois records 27 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,740 infections

State health officials Tuesday announced 27 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,740 others have been infected.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 7,782 while 209,594 cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed since the outbreak began.

The latest case counts come from a batch of 34,175 test results, a 5.1% positivity rate for the day. That's the first time the state has seen a daily positivity rate in excess of 5% since June 5.

The seven-day rolling average infection rate for the state also increased to 4.3% Tuesday, the highest level for that metric since June 10.