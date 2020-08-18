Elgin man accused of sex abuse, child porn possession

A 35-year-old Elgin man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor and possession of child pornography, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced on Tuesday.

Erik M. Valentine, of the 400 block of North Aldine Street, was charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 17 in addition to the child pornography charge.

Valentine appeared Saturday in Kane County bond court. After Judge Reginald Campbell set bail at $50,000, Valentine posted $5,000 bond and was released.

Valentine's next court appearance is at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Elgin police at (847) 289-2600.