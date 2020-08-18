Constable: It's reigning cats and dogs in the medical world

After examining a pet on Saturday, veterinarian Sally Gilbertson of Red Barn Animal Hospital in Hampshire calls the owners to explain everything in detail. Courtesy of Diana Stoll

Veterinarian technician Jodie Jeskie takes puppy Henry for a quick checkup while sisters, from left, Vivian, Amelia, Fiona and Penelope Lewis wait in the family vehicle outside the Red Barn Animal Hospital in Hampshire. Courtesy of Diana Stoll

Animal hospitals are busier than ever during the pandemic. Randy and Jenny Lewis of Hampshire let daughters, from left, Vivian, Amelia, Fiona and Penelope hand over their new puppy, Henry, to Jodie Jeskie, a veterinarian technician at Red Barn Animal Hospital in Hampshire, for a quick assessment. Courtesy of Diana Stoll

As the pandemic rolled through the United States, hospitals cut lucrative elective surgeries and medical tests to focus on COVID-19 patients and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Clinics, dentists, eye doctors and other medical professionals cut services and closed doors.

The pandemic "is the greatest financial threat in history for hospitals and health systems," American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack said last month.

But veterinarians and clinics that treat our pets are busier than ever.

"It's like out of control, the volume increase," says Katie Stover, a veterinarian and owner of the Red Barn Animal Hospital in Hampshire and the Red Barn Animal Clinic in Gilberts. "Ever since April, it's been unreal."

In March, people were hesitant to bring in pets for overdue rabies vaccines and other maintenance care. Then, they stormed back, with clinic staff escorting pets in and out while owners wait outside.

The Randy and Jenny Lewis family of Hampshire made an appointment by phone and brought in 11-week-old Henry, a rescued dog from Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock, for a routine assessment on Saturday. Daughters Vivian, 10, Fiona, 8, Amelia, 6, and Penelope, 3, handed their puppy to masked veterinarian technician Jodie Jeskie in the parking lot.

"We hung out in the parking lot for 20 minutes," says mom Jenny Lewis, who adds that Henry will go back on Friday for vaccines. Her interaction with veterinarian Sally Gilbertson was all by phone.

"They answered all our questions as far as new puppy stuff," Lewis says. The mom says the puppy is on a schedule with nap time, bathroom breaks and meals -- just in time for her older daughters, who started school Monday with online meetings.

"Everybody wants a puppy right now. It's hard to find," Lewis says.

The surge in pet ownership during this pandemic might explain why veterinarians are so busy now, says Michael San Filippo of the American Veterinarian Medical Association, based in Schaumburg. With curbside service, masks, frequent sanitizing and in-depth phone conversations with pet owners, veterinarians kept their industry thriving.

"We've seen a huge increase in new patients," says Stover. And even longtime pet-owners might be more attuned to animal health after staying home with their pets for months.

Stover, who gave birth to son Johnathan on Aug. 5 to join brothers Tommy, 4, and Louie, 2, and dad Rob Stover in their Sycamore home, says her animal hospital and clinic take all the precautions to keep families safe.

Owners "just pull up and call us. The doctor gets on the phone and talks to the client," Stover says. "The curbside service is interesting because it's so different. It's less efficient. Everything takes a little longer. It's something we're all learning together."

The Arlington Cat Clinic in Arlington Heights also has stayed busy and added new clients, says Laurie Brydon, clinic manager.

"For a couple of months, we were only seeing sick patients. Now all the wellness visits are being caught up," Brydon says.

"There are many more challenges with curbside services and I hope people understand we are doing our very best."

No one knows how long curbside service will be the norm.

The only times pet owners are allowed into the buildings are when an ill animal needs to be euthanized.

"That is the one time we do allow patients to come in the building," Stover says. "To say goodbye."