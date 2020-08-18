Aurora police search for missing 13-year-old

The Aurora Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Dessa Meyers -- who is Black, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes -- was last seen about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday leaving the Northern Illinois Academy on the 900 block of Corporate Avenue. She was wearing a white robe over a blue shirt with black yoga pants and white sneakers.

The Aurora Police Department, which said Dessa has a condition that places herself and others at risk, believes she may be in Riverside or Chicago.

Anyone with information regarding Dessa's location should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5000 or dial 911.