3 more test positive for COVID-19 at Kane County juvenile center

A Kane County juvenile detention center in St. Charles has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 after a second round of testing. Daily Herald file photo

One detainee and two more staff members at a Kane County juvenile detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles had two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

A second round of testing revealed the three additional cases.

The detainee is in medical isolation, and the staff are self-isolating at home, officials said.

Several staff members who went into isolation from the first batch of testing on Aug. 5 have since returned to work.

The 80-bed center currently is not accepting new admissions, but plans are being made to return to normal activities on or about Aug. 24, according to a news release.

Chief Judge Clint Hull has called for planning for the resumption for school classes and family visitation in preparation for returning to normal operations on or around that date.

The center also has increased detainee time outside for recreation, and the regional office of education is providing educational materials and activities, the news release states.