Kane County rabies, microchip clinic

Kane County Animal Control will host a rabies and microchip animal clinic on Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4060 Keslinger Road in Geneva. A clinic held in June provided 164 vaccinations for cats and dogs.

The clinic will be conducted drive-through style. People do not need to get out of their cars, but are asked to wear a face mask.

The cost of a one-year rabies vaccine with tag is $20 for neutered pets, $35 for non-neutered and $10 for seniors with pets. Microchip ID tags are also available for $15. Cash, check, VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

The kennel workers will leash the pets and transport them to the exam station. While the medical crew performs the exam and vaccinations, a clerk completes the rabies certificate and another handles payment. After each vehicle leaves, staff cleans the station for the next client.

For information about Kane County Animal Control, visit KaneCountyPets.com