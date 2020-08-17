Injured Lake County sheriff's deputy released from hospital

The Lake County sheriff's deputy who suffered serious injuries Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash while responding to a call has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The deputy and another driver were taken from the crash scene in Beach Park to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what authorities described as serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The other person remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team continues to investigate the crash, Covelli said.