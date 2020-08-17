 

Grayslake anniversary book on sale

 
"Stories of Grayslake," published by the Grayslake Historical Society to mark the 125th anniversary of the village's incorporation, is on sale.

The anniversary celebration has been delayed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The book includes locally written historical essays by more than 75 authors, who are former and current residents of Grayslake. Several historic photographs are included.

Two former mayors and the current mayor are among the essayists. Five other mayors and several Grayslake businesses, past and present, are mentioned in the book. The essays include stories of pioneers to the area as early as 1836. Topics include stories of the role agriculture played in building the community, development of subdivisions, floods, and other natural and human disasters.

The book is on sale for $20 at the Grayslake Historical Society gift shop at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays during the farmers market from 3 to 7 p.m.

