Glenview attorney faces allegations of sexual misconduct

A Glenview attorney will appear this month before members of the state Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission to face misconduct charges.

According to the complaint, David Peter Pasulka engaged in behavior that "reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer."

The complaint filed last month alleges Pasulka sexually abused three woman and committed battery against a fourth woman. Prosecutors have not charged Pasulka with any crimes, according to a spokeswoman from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

It is not necessary for prosecutors to charge a lawyer with a misdemeanor or a felony for the disciplinary commission to initiate an inquiry, according to a spokesman.

The commission's purpose is to investigate allegations of illegal, unethical or dishonest conduct and if those allegations are "warranted, bring formal disciplinary charges" against that attorney. Ultimately, it is up to the Illinois Supreme Court to hear the charges and decide whether a lawyer should be censured or publicly rebuked; have his/her license revoked for a period of time; or disbarred.

Admitted to the bar in 1984, Pasulka specializes in divorce and family matters, according to the complaint. He did not return the Daily Herald's request for comment.

Pasulka's next disciplinary commission prehearing is Aug. 31.