Glencoe financial adviser facing federal fraud charges

A Glencoe financial adviser is accused of swindling clients who sought her help in purchasing homes after their previous homes had been foreclosed.

Mary Martinez, 53, who also worked under the alias Mary Flores, is facing 10 counts of federal wire fraud, according to prosecutors.

Martinez is accused of offering real estate, mortgage and investment opportunities to individuals seeking new homes who had lost their homes through foreclosure. Instead, prosecutors said Martinez used the funds she received to pay her own personal and business expenses dating back to 2011.

Martinez misappropriated more than $450,000 from her clients, prosecutors said.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.