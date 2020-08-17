Aurora man gets 15 years for armed violence, assault to police officer

An Aurora man last week pleaded guilty to armed violence and aggravated assault to a peace officer in connection with a 2018 drug-sale robbery.

The Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday that Giovanni A. Padilla, 28, of the 300 block of Brown Court, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 in exchange for a sentence of 15 years in prison.

On Oct. 22, 2018, Padilla and two co-defendants arranged to buy marijuana from another person. But they went to the person's residence, on the 1100 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, armed with handguns, intending to rob him, the news release said.

After Padilla left the seller's apartment, a police officer told him to stop. Padilla ran, then turned around and pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the officer. The police officer shot Padilla in an arm. Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon ruled the shooting justified.

Police said they found 168 grams of marijuana in one of Padilla's coat pockets and a handgun next to him.

Padilla will receive credit for 657 days he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

In 2019, the other defendants, 20-year-old Tyrone T. Smith of Chicago and 20-year-old Michael C. Paige of Montgomery, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm without firearm owners identification. They were sentenced to four years in prison.