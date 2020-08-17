A convention 'bummer': Local Democratic delegates watch from home, not Milwaukee

With the Democratic National Convention taking place remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, state Rep. Jonathan Carroll is describing his experience as a delegate as "the 2020 convention from my man cave." Courtesy of state Rep. Jonathan Carroll

When state Rep. Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook was elected a delegate to the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, he had no idea the event would be held remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead of gathering in Milwaukee this week for speeches by Democratic dignitaries -- including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden -- and other activities, he's observing the goings-on via computer in his basement office.

"It's the 2020 convention from my man cave," Carroll said Monday.

Buffalo Grove resident Victor Shi is a Biden delegate this week, too -- and at 18, reportedly the youngest.

The recent Stevenson High School graduate has been interested in politics since the 2016 Democratic National Convention; he has fond memories of watching the red, white and blue balloon-drop that closed out the event on TV.

He was eager to be on the convention floor in Milwaukee as part of the celebration this year.

But it's not to be.

"(It's) for sure a bummer," said Shi, who plans to attend UCLA this fall and double major in political science and American literature and culture.

Normally during a presidential convention, party members converge on the host city and participate in caucus discussions, attend parties, gather for speeches and rub shoulders with former presidents and other party leaders. And of course, they formally choose the party's presidential nominee.

It's a pep rally for the political party.

But because of the pandemic, Carroll, Shi and other delegates voted for their nominee by mail.

Shi, who described himself as young and idealistic, is happy to be part of the nomination process, but said doing it remotely is "not the same."

Carroll, who represents the 57th House District in Cook and Lake counties, is similarly disappointed the convention isn't being held in person, but he understands why plans changed. The coronavirus seems to spread most easily in large, indoor events -- just like the planned in-person convention.

"We're all just disappointed by where the world is," he said. "It's not a fun world we're in right now."

This is the first time Carroll has been a presidential delegate -- but it's actually his second Democratic National Convention as an attendee.

Shortly after graduating from DePaul University with a communications degree in 1996, he was an intern for CBS News at that summer's convention in Chicago. When not undertaking various assignments, he got to observe some of the event from the media's perspective.

"It was an exceptionally cool experience," Carroll recalled.

Carroll called being chosen a Biden delegate during the March primary election "a tremendous honor."

This year's virtual convention still will be memorable, Carroll said.

"But for all the wrong reasons," he added.

The Republican National Convention is planned for Aug. 24-27. Originally planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, it also will be held remotely.