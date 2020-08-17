12 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,773 in Illinois infected

State health officials reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Monday while another 1,773 Illinois residents have been infected by the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,756 while 207,854 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Illinois since the outbreak began.

The new data puts the state's seven-day average infection rate at 4.2%.

The infection rate has been fueled, in part, by an uptick in cases in the state's Metro East region adjacent to St. Louis. The state ordered a series of mitigation efforts into place Sunday after the region's infection rate topped 8% for four straight days and health officials had recorded nine days of increased positivity rates there over the past 10 days.

That means gatherings in the seven-county region are limited to under 25 people or 25% of a facility's capacity. Bars, restaurants, casinos and other gaming facilities close at 11 p.m. Party buses are no longer allowed to operate. Indoor dining is reduced to six people or less per table. Removal of bar stools to prevent congregating. All reception halls are closed.

Other crowd restrictions were also implemented by the state.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said the region may return to less stringent mitigation efforts if the positivity rate decreases to 6.5% or below for two weeks. Additional mitigation efforts will be deployed if the positivity rate doesn't decline, IDPH officials warned.

"I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois' efforts to protect our people," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won't hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health."

In the suburbs, the region with Will and Kankakee counties is the closest to having restrictions imposed. That region has seen six of 10 days with increased positivity rates and is currently averaging a 6.8% daily positivity rate, according to IDPH figures.