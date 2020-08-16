Aurora police investigating man's death in city's downtown

Aurora police continue to investigate the death of a man found lying in the road Saturday morning in the city's downtown.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was located about 11:45 a.m. by officers responding to reports of a person hit by a vehicle at the intersection North Stolp Avenue and East Galena Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness reports indicating the man had been hit by a vehicle which then fled the scene, police initially investigated the death as a fatal hit-and-run.

However, police said, investigators a few hours later obtaining video showing that the man was not hit by a vehicle, but instead had jumped from an apartment building on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The case was reclassified as a death investigation and detectives from the department's Investigations Division responded to the scene along with evidence technicians.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to citizens who provide information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.