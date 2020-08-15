Woodstock man killed in motorcycle crash

A 40-year-old Woodstock man died after a single motorcycle crash Friday evening in McHenry County near Woodstock.

According to an investigation by the McHenry County sheriff's office, the unidentified driver was traveling westbound in the 13000 block of Pleasant Valley Road at approximately 7 p.m. when his 2006 Harley Davidson exited the road to the north for unknown reasons.

The motorcycle struck a utility pole and the sole driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County sheriff's office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County coroner's office.