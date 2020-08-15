Illinois adds 1,828 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health put Kane, Will counties, plus 12 others outside the metro area at a "warning level" for spikes in two or more health metrics. Capitol News Illinois

Illinois reported 1,828 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

One of the deaths was from DuPage County, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 80s from Cook County also died. The other three deaths were downstate.

Illinois has reported 204,519 cases of the coronavirus and 7,726 deaths since the pandemic began.

More than 44,000 tests were reported in the 24-hour period ending Saturday. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.0%.

Illinois has 1,538 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, 330 in the ICU and 127 on ventilators.

On Friday the state put Kane and Will counties at a "warning level" for a spike in cases. Twelve downstate counties also were at the "warning level."