New COVID-19 cases push past 2,000 again

New cases of COVID-19 surged by 2,264 Friday with 25 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The development mirrors last week when new cases shot up Friday, Aug. 7, surpassing 2,000 for the first time since late May.

That leaves the state with 202,691 total cases and 7,721 deaths since the pandemic broke out.

The seven-day average positivity rate stands at 4.1%.