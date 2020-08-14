Fire district seeks new trustee

The Bloomingdale Fire Protection District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its board of trustees.

The appointee will serve until the April 2021 election.

Candidates must be residents of the Bloomingdale Fire Protection District and should submit a resume to Bloomingdale Fire District, 179 S. Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Resumes will be accepted until Sept. 15.

For details, call the fire district at (630) 894-9080.