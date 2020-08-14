Elgin police: Man in custody after spitting at cop, but crowd of 10 tried to halt arrest

A 33-year-old man is in custody after police say he spat at an Elgin officer, who encountered resistance from a crowd when he tried to arrest the man Thursday evening, according to an email the police chief sent to members of the city council.

Joel Vargas, no address provided, is charged with aggravated felony assault and resisting and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Police Chief Ana Lalley informed the mayor and city council about the event, which took place at 5:38 p.m., in an email at 6:46 p.m.

According to her, Officer Ryan Nelis called an ambulance for someone in downtown Carleton Rogers Park and while awaiting its arrival, was "verbally assaulted" by another person in the park.

At some point, she wrote, "the subject spit twice at the officer while stating they had a communicable medical condition."

When Nelis tried to arrest the man, about 10 people "began to shield the subject from being arrested while threatening bodily harm" to police, Lalley wrote.

More officers arrived to help Nelis, and the man later identified as Vargas was taken into custody. No one was injured, Lalley wrote.

Lalley wrote that she sent the email to city officials because "there were several people recording the incident and I want to ensure you have accurate information as to what occurred."