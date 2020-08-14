Buffalo Grove village hall closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Buffalo Grove officials announced early Friday that village hall has been closed until it is commercially cleaned and disinfected after a COVID-19 exposure occurred within the building.

Officials said in a news release that they do not believe any member of the public has been exposed.

All village employees who may have been exposed are being evaluated for testing and quarantine. Because the incubation period for COVID-19 onset ranges from two to 14 days, it is unclear when village hall will reopen.

Any previously scheduled property/building inspections are being postponed until further notice.

Other village services will be offered remotely. Real estate transfer stamps can be obtained by calling (847) 459-2500 or emailing bgfinance@vbg.org. License renewals (except for liquor) that can be completed at vbg.org by clicking "How Do I." Payments for water/sewer bills can be made online at public.vbg.org/eSuite.Utilities/Default.aspx, mailed in, or deposited in the drop box located behind village hall at 50 Raupp Blvd.

Emergency services are unaffected. The filing of nonemergency police reports for incidents that occur within village limits and have no known suspects can be completed online.

Any changes to plans for Monday's village board meeting are yet to be determines.

For questions, call (847) 459-2500 or email info@vbg.org.