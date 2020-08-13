State Sen. Terry Link charged with tax evasion

Veteran state Sen. Terry Link, a Lake County Democrat whose rise to power in Springfield was tainted by ties to a recent corruption scandal late last year, was charged Thursday with income tax evasion.

The 73-year-old Link -- leader of the Democratic Party in Lake County -- now is the latest in a series of Illinois lawmakers to face criminal prosecution.

He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

A single-page charging document from the U.S. Attorney in the Northern Illinois District accuses Link, of Indian Creek, of falsifying his income on his 2016 return.

His return said his total income was $264,450 "when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount," the document says.

Link has represented the 30th District in eastern and central Lake County for more than 20 years.

Fellow Democratic state Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake called for Link to resign.

"The people of Illinois deserve nothing less than to know that their public officials are honest," Bush said.

Before this year, Link was an assistant majority leader in the Senate. But on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, Link was noticeably absent from a list of leaders.

Link has been identified in Chicago media as the unnamed senator who cooperated with the FBI and wore a wire in conversations with Rep. Luis Arroyo, who was indicted on corruption charges. Link has denied the allegation.

With the election just three months away, Bush wondered if the charge against Link was politically timed.

"But that doesn't matter. Wrong is wrong," she said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Neil Holdway and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.