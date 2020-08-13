Mount Prospect teen charged with sexually abusing girl

A 19-year-old from Mount Prospect charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl was ordered held on $20,000 bail Thursday in Rolling Meadows.

Christopher Chartouni faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. Probation is also an option.

According to prosecutors, Chartouni and the girl agreed to meet at her grandmother's house in January 2019 to engage in sexual activity. After they exchanged sexual messages via a photo-sharing app, the girl arrived and subsequently sneaked Chartouni into the house, according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis.

During a sleepover at another person's house in May 2019, Chartouni entered the girl's bedroom in the middle of the night and sexually abused her, Kalliantasis said. The girl revealed the abuse earlier this year, Kalliantasis said.

Chartouni was ordered to have no contact with the girl. He next appears in court on Sept. 17.