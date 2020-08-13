Illinois surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike

Faculty, staff and students take part in the free on-campus COVID-19 walk-up testing sites on campus the University of Illinois. Photo courtesy of the University of Illinois

Illinois passed another grim milestone as state health officials announced more than 200,000 Illinois residents have now been infected with COVID-19.

Additionally, hospitalizations from the respiratory disease throughout the state spiked by 103 Wednesday with 1,628 people now being treated statewide. That's the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June 22, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Over the past two days, hospitals across the state have added 169 new COVID-19 patients, according to IDPH figures.

Of those patients, 383 are in intensive care beds.

Hospitals are reporting COVID-19 patients are taking up 10.1% of all the state's ICU beds, the highest level since June 29.

The state's death toll also rose by 24 Thursday as 1,834 more infections were announced as well. That puts the state's death toll at 7,696 since the outbreak began with 200,427 residents who have become infected.

Health officials are also reporting 95% of those who have contracted COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.