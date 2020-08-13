Aurora man facing child pornography charges

A 57-year-old Aurora man is facing multiple counts of possessing child pornography after a lengthy investigation by the Kane County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials announced Carl H. Witt's arrest early Thursday and noted "multiple pieces of digital media" were taken from his residence on the 400 block of Weston Avenue after authorities served him with a search warrant for the home.

Witt is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography following the investigation that lasted "several" weeks, a Kane County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Kane County sheriff's investigators were aided by DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's digital forensics unit, according to a news release.