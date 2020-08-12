Villa Park man charged with armed violence, marijuana possession and child endangerment in Hoffman Estates

A 29-year-old Villa Park man whom prosecutors described as a gang member was ordered held on $100,000 bail Wednesday on charges that include armed violence, marijuana possession, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment.

A Hoffman Estates police officer made contact with Marcus Bailey at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday while Bailey was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car on the 2500 block of Hassell Road, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia said.

Four children younger than 5 were in the car at the time, Orrantia said.

Approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a bag of marijuana, Orrantia said. The officer located another bag of marijuana in a diaper bag, said Orrantia, who said the amount of marijuana recovered totaled 69 grams, or about 2½ ounces. The officer found cash, a digital scale and an unloaded handgun inside a fanny pack, Orrantia said.

Bailey's background includes an aggravated DUI conviction in 2017, for which he served 18 months of probation. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012 for aggravated robbery. He also has misdemeanor convictions for retail theft and driving on a suspended license, Orrantia said.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Bailey faces up to 30 years in prison. He next appears in court on Aug. 26.