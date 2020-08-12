Solar-panel canopies, glass sculpture in early plans for St. Charles plaza expansion

A large gathering space, solar-panel canopies, pedestrian walkways and a large, vertical focal point are among the features proposed in a concept plan for the First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles. Courtesy of Serena Sturm Architects

A sweeping terrace with trees and solar-panel canopies create a space for holding community events and gatherings in downtown St. Charles, architect Martin Serena said. The concept plan for the expanded First Street Plaza was presented to city aldermen this week. Courtesy of Serena Sturm Architects

Celebrating the beauty and heritage of St. Charles serves as the central theme of a concept plan for future improvements to the downtown First Street Plaza.

A sweeping terrace, solar-panel canopies, pedestrian walkways and an elevated glass sculpture are among the features proposed for a public gathering space at First and Main streets, just west of the Fox River. Plans call for extending the existing plaza and riverwalk north, providing connectivity to the Main Street Bridge and filling the hole on a long-vacant site where the Manor Restaurant once stood.

That vision was developed through the St. Charles Initiative, an independent advisory committee acting under the framework of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley.

The group of community leaders and residents, established last year, is tasked with seeking private partnerships and donations to support public projects. The development and expansion of the First Street Plaza quickly rose to the top of the list, said Alderman Lora Vitek, the committee's chairwoman.

As part of its ongoing First Street redevelopment, the city recently completed a two-level riverwalk and brick-paved "east plaza," which parallels a previously constructed community space on the west side of the roadway. Then in January, the city council voted to purchase the visually prominent property at 1 W. Main St. in hopes of pursuing a second project phase and extending the east plaza immediately to the north.

The St. Charles Initiative has raised about $135,000 for that effort so far, Vitek said, not including an earlier $600,000 donation from Chicago-based Exelon Corp. But before seeking larger contributions to help fund the project, the group decided to hire Serena Sturm Architects and develop a concept plan that would help facilitate conversations with potential donors or sponsors.

That design, presented to aldermen this week, aims to emphasize cultural continuity, urban regeneration, environmental responsibility and community engagement, architect Martin Serena said.

A large, open terrace surrounded by canopies and trees sets the scene for community events, he said. A ramping riverwalk and expanded bridge walkway would improve access to the east side of the river. Rain gardens and mini swales provide stormwater collection, and a vertical glass sculpture would serve as a focal point that complements and reflects its surroundings, including the iconic city hall and Hotel Baker.

"We wanted to make use of and build on St. Charles' special gifts, which we defined as the river, a unique and attractive downtown, as well as an active and vibrant commercial corridor along which it resides," Serena said.

The plan also calls for closing off First Street from Main Street to the entrance of a parking garage just south of the plaza. Doing so would create a more walkable, vehicle-free environment for street markets and community activities, he said.

The St. Charles Initiative sought feedback this week from aldermen, some of whom expressed a desire for more green space or additional amenities for children. Others wanted a better understanding of the plan's overall costs.

The next steps will be refining the plaza design and going through the engineering process, after which cost estimates and timelines will be established, according to project leaders. Fundraising and financing details will be worked out once final plans are reviewed and approved by the city council.

Given the nature of a public-private partnership, it's unlikely that all elements of the project will be completed in one season, city Administrator Mark Koenen said. Certain features could be added over time as donations or sponsorships roll in.

"I'm sure the city will be an active participant in financing the project. We are already," Koenen said. "This (concept plan) does give us a vision."