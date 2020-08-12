Illinois reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 climbed by 1,645 Wednesday with 16 more deaths.

That leaves the state caseload at 198,593 while fatalities statewide stand at 7,672.

The total number of tests performed is 3.2 million and the positivity rate is 4.1% based on a seven-day average.

Tests conducted in the last 24 hours came to 42,098 and the daily positivity rate is 3.9%.

One open question is whether daily cases will surge to 2,000 or higher, which occurred Friday and Saturday. The seven-day average for new cases is 1,731 compared to 1,621 between July 30 and Aug. 5.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals was 1,525 as of Tuesday night, 37 more than the August daily average of 1,488.