I-290 ramp will close Thursday night in Itasca

The replacement of an overhead sign structure on westbound Interstate 290 in Itasca will require a ramp closure beginning Thursday night, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 8 p.m., one lane of traffic will close on the westbound I-290 ramp to southbound Interstate 355, with a full closure from 1 to 5 a.m. During that time, a detour will direct traffic to Biesterfield Road.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.