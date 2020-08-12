Fox Valley police reports
Updated 8/12/2020 4:02 PM
Batavia
• Several vehicles on the 2200 and 2300 block of Big Woods Drive were broken into early Tuesday. A backpack and video game valued at $50 were stolen from one vehicle and $10 from another.
• A garage door opener valued at $75 and a set of house keys were reported stolen at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Joslyn Way.
• Miscellaneous tools were reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on the 100 block of Lake Street.
• A tennis bag, rackets, shoes and balls valued at $600 were reported stolen at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle parked on the 900 block of Lusted Lane.
