Fox Valley police reports

Batavia

• Several vehicles on the 2200 and 2300 block of Big Woods Drive were broken into early Tuesday. A backpack and video game valued at $50 were stolen from one vehicle and $10 from another.

• A garage door opener valued at $75 and a set of house keys were reported stolen at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Joslyn Way.

• Miscellaneous tools were reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on the 100 block of Lake Street.

• A tennis bag, rackets, shoes and balls valued at $600 were reported stolen at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle parked on the 900 block of Lusted Lane.