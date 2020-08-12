 

Find suburban coronavirus tallies online Tuesdays, Saturdays

 
Posted8/12/2020 5:00 AM

To our readers:

We began reporting the suburbs with the highest COVID-19 case counts five months ago, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker's March 9 announcement that Illinois cases had risen to 11.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With no end to the pandemic in sight, we will continue our daily coverage and analysis of COVID-19 cases and trends. Our case tallies, however, will appear on dailyherald.com on Tuesdays and Saturdays -- a change we make in part because the counts in each town vary little from one day to the next.

Meanwhile, you'll find case numbers by town and, in some cases, ZIP code on these websites:

Cook County -- https://ccdphcd.shinyapps.io/covid19/.

DuPage County -- www.dupagehealth.org/610/DuPage-County-COVID-19-Dashboard.

Kane County -- www.kanehealth.com/.

Lake County -- https://covid19response-lakecountyil.hub.arcgis.com/.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McHenry County -- https://mchenry-county-coronavirus-response-mchenrycountygis.hub.arcgis.com.

Will County -- https://c19-willcountygis.hub.arcgis.com/.

Statewide -- www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 