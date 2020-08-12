Find suburban coronavirus tallies online Tuesdays, Saturdays

To our readers:

We began reporting the suburbs with the highest COVID-19 case counts five months ago, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker's March 9 announcement that Illinois cases had risen to 11.

With no end to the pandemic in sight, we will continue our daily coverage and analysis of COVID-19 cases and trends. Our case tallies, however, will appear on dailyherald.com on Tuesdays and Saturdays -- a change we make in part because the counts in each town vary little from one day to the next.

Meanwhile, you'll find case numbers by town and, in some cases, ZIP code on these websites:

Cook County -- https://ccdphcd.shinyapps.io/covid19/.

DuPage County -- www.dupagehealth.org/610/DuPage-County-COVID-19-Dashboard.

Kane County -- www.kanehealth.com/.

Lake County -- https://covid19response-lakecountyil.hub.arcgis.com/.

McHenry County -- https://mchenry-county-coronavirus-response-mchenrycountygis.hub.arcgis.com.

Will County -- https://c19-willcountygis.hub.arcgis.com/.

Statewide -- www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.