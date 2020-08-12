Downtown Naperville sandwich shop temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A grilled cheese shop in downtown Naperville has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The owners of Everdine's Grilled Cheese Co. learned Monday of the positive test.

"The employee did not come in direct contact with other employees," an Everdine's Facebook statement read. "However, we feel the right course of action is to shut down, have the restaurant industrially sanitized by professional restaurant cleaners, and have all our staff get tested."

Staff members who were able to get rapid tests have tested negative, according to the statement.

"The safety of our guests and employees is of the utmost importance, which is why we are taking every measure and extra precautions. We will reopen when we have enough employees who test negative to staff properly," company officials said in the statement.

The sandwich restaurant opened in 2017 at 24 West Jefferson Ave.