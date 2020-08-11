Glenview woman killed when hit by vehicle in Maine Township

An 81-year-old Glenview woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Central Road in Maine Township.

Authorities said Soon Hee Park died of multiple injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. about 500 feet west of East River Road.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Park was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2016 Honda traveling east on Central Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

The driver did not present any indication of intoxication, but the fatal crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, officials said.