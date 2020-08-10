 

Police: Man armed with knife robbed 7-Eleven in St. Charles

  • St. Charles police say this man, shown in surveillance footage, was armed with a knife when he robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night.

    St. Charles police say this man, shown in surveillance footage, was armed with a knife when he robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night. Courtesy of St. Charles police

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 8/10/2020 5:16 PM

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a St. Charles convenience store at knifepoint Sunday night.

An employee of the 7-Eleven at 2400 E. Main St. reported that the man entered the business about 9:20 p.m. and displayed a knife as he approached the counter, according to St. Charles police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He then left the store with an "undisclosed amount of proceeds," officials said. Nobody was injured.

The man was described as standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a red face covering, police said. He also appeared to have red dye on his hands.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435. Information can be left anonymously at the Drug & Crime Tip Line, (866) 378-4267, or at www.stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 