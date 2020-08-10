Police: Man armed with knife robbed 7-Eleven in St. Charles

St. Charles police say this man, shown in surveillance footage, was armed with a knife when he robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night. Courtesy of St. Charles police

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a St. Charles convenience store at knifepoint Sunday night.

An employee of the 7-Eleven at 2400 E. Main St. reported that the man entered the business about 9:20 p.m. and displayed a knife as he approached the counter, according to St. Charles police.

He then left the store with an "undisclosed amount of proceeds," officials said. Nobody was injured.

The man was described as standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a red face covering, police said. He also appeared to have red dye on his hands.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435. Information can be left anonymously at the Drug & Crime Tip Line, (866) 378-4267, or at www.stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.