Aug. 10 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 95,208 cases in the suburbs as of Monday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,848 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 47,819 cases and 2,119 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 64,129 cases and 2,809 fatalities. • Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 2,009 cases and 104 deaths in Des Plaines, 962 cases and 65 deaths in Wheeling, 945 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 805 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 793 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 786 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 751 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 741 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 657 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 604 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 447 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 440 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 435 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 310 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 158 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).DuPage County• The county reported 12,285 cases and 519 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 966 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 920 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 803 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 776 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 675 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 614 cases and 14 deaths in Bensenville, 591 cases and 27 deaths in Lombard, 567 cases and 43 deaths in Elmhurst, 496 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 473 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 357 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 345 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 317 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,753 cases and 430 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,250 to 3,254 in Waukegan, 765 to 769 in Round Lake Beach, 470 to 474 in Mundelein, 415 to 419 in Gurnee, 335 to 339 in Round Lake, 230 to 234 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 245 to 249 in Lake Zurich, 240 to 244 in Vernon Hills, 195 to 199 in Wauconda, 190 to 194 in Libertyville, 170 to 174 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,875 cases with 305 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,932 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,245 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 942 in Carpentersville, 591 in St. Charles, 435 in South Elgin, 297 in Geneva, 269 in North Aurora, 237 in Batavia, and 81 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,133 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County• 9,315 cases and 344 deaths as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 648 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 119 in Aurora (Will County portion).