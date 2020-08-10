2 men carjack Jeep on Ogden Avenue in Westmont

Two men, one armed with a gun, carjacked a vehicle Friday afternoon on Ogden Avenue in Westmont, police said Monday.

The men approached the vehicle around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ogden and ordered the victim to get out. They then fled east in the black 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, police said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not provide a description of either of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 981-6310 or email chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.