2 men carjack Jeep on Ogden Avenue in Westmont
Updated 8/10/2020 2:05 PM
Two men, one armed with a gun, carjacked a vehicle Friday afternoon on Ogden Avenue in Westmont, police said Monday.
The men approached the vehicle around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ogden and ordered the victim to get out. They then fled east in the black 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, police said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported.
Police did not provide a description of either of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 981-6310 or email chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.