 

State announces 1,382 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 8 deaths

      Sample instructor Jenna Palmisano of Roselle gives a thumbs-up to people in the car for job well done after collecting their test samples at the DuPage County COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 8/9/2020 12:58 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 1,382 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state and eight more people have died from the coronavirus.

That is a big decline from the previous two days, when new cases were over 2,000, the highest since May. Numbers on the weekend aren't necessarily representative, however.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Statewide, 194,080 people in 102 counties have now tested positive for the virus and 7,636 have died. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported 41,354 tests in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 3,073,988 tests. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.1%, according to the IDPH.

Most of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 7 in Cook County.

