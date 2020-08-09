Aug. 9 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Faculty, staff and students take part in the free on-campus COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Courtesy of the University of Illinois

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 94,658 cases in the suburbs as of Sunday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,848 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 47,571 cases and 2,119 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 63,876 cases and 2,809 fatalities. • Top suburb counts as of Friday (not updated Saturday or Sunday) from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,992 cases and 104 deaths in Des Plaines, 945 cases and 65 deaths in Wheeling, 925 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 794 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 782 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 774 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 747 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 728 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 584 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 642 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 443 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 437 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 431 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 308 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 151 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 12,229 cases and 519 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 960 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 916 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 802 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 771 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 674 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 613 cases and 14 deaths in Bensenville, 589 cases and 27 deaths in Lombard, 566 cases and 43 deaths in Elmhurst, 494 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 471 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 356 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 341 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 317 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,484 cases and 427 deaths on its website Friday. The website was not updated Saturday or Sunday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,160 to 3,164 in Waukegan, 745 to 749 in Round Lake Beach, 460 to 464 in Mundelein, 405 to 409 in Gurnee, 325 to 329 in Round Lake, 235 to 239 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 245 to 249 in Lake Zurich, 225 to 229 in Vernon Hills, 190 to 194 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 165 to 169 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,814 cases with 305 deaths on its website Sunday.

• Top counts: 3,912 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,239 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 940 in Carpentersville, 588 in St. Charles, 429 in South Elgin, 293 in Geneva, 268 in North Aurora, 235 in Batavia, 101 in Gilberts and 89 in Hampshire.

McHenry County• 3,210 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Sunday.

Will County• 9,236 cases and 344 deaths as of Sunday.

• Cases per town include 641 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 118 in Aurora (Will County portion).