 

Turning 100: Huntley man, a WWII veteran, celebrates milestone birthday

  • John Kligis, 100, of Huntley was honored by family, friends, neighbors and the military outside his home Saturday. He fought in World War II and served 23 years in the military, including the Navy and Coast Guard, his wife, Fran, said.

  • John Kligis served 23 years in the Navy and Coast Guard, and celebrated a special birthday Saturday in Huntley.

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/8/2020 5:03 PM

It was a beautiful sunny Saturday to honor one of the Greatest Generation with a glorious 100th birthday celebration.

World War II Navy Lt. Cmdr. John J. Kligis was saluted by family, neighbors and friends outside his Sun City home in Huntley.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Also on hand for a 1 p.m. parade were representatives of the Navy, Marines, Vietnam veterans, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and an honor guard comprised of retired Marines living in Sun City. A large fire truck with horns and lighting opened the festivities.

Kligis, whose nephews call him Uncle Johnny, was born a century ago in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He served 23 years in the Navy and Coast Guard, said his wife, Fran. He's been around the world and says his favorite place to visit is Canada.

