Turning 100: Huntley man, a WWII veteran, celebrates milestone birthday

John Kligis served 23 years in the Navy and Coast Guard, and celebrated a special birthday Saturday in Huntley. Courtesy of Sandra Smith

John Kligis, 100, of Huntley was honored by family, friends, neighbors and the military outside his home Saturday. He fought in World War II and served 23 years in the military, including the Navy and Coast Guard, his wife, Fran, said. Courtesy of Sandra Smith

John Kligis, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday afternoon at his home in Huntley. Courtesy of Sandra Smith

It was a beautiful sunny Saturday to honor one of the Greatest Generation with a glorious 100th birthday celebration.

World War II Navy Lt. Cmdr. John J. Kligis was saluted by family, neighbors and friends outside his Sun City home in Huntley.

Also on hand for a 1 p.m. parade were representatives of the Navy, Marines, Vietnam veterans, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and an honor guard comprised of retired Marines living in Sun City. A large fire truck with horns and lighting opened the festivities.

Kligis, whose nephews call him Uncle Johnny, was born a century ago in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He served 23 years in the Navy and Coast Guard, said his wife, Fran. He's been around the world and says his favorite place to visit is Canada.