Illinois' new virus cases exceed 2,000 for second straight day

The Illinois Department of Health on Saturday announced 2,190 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths as the state reported a 24-hour total of 48,016 tests performed for a one-day positivity rate of 4.6 percent.

It's the second straight day the caseload topped 2,000, something that hadn't occurred since May 24.

The IDPH also reported that the state's preliminary seven-day positivity rate through Aug. 7 stands at 4.2 percent.

As of Friday night, 1,538 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19 related issues. There were 338 patients in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.

Among the deaths were four people in Cook County, one in DuPage County, two in Kane County and one in Lake County.