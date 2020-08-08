Batavia High School graduates class of 2020

The 2020 class of Batavia High School finally got their day Saturday as the graduates took turns crossing a small stage near the north end zone of the football field.

Families took turns entering the field to watch their student get a diploma.

"This is a right of passage," Inang Aziz-Antal said after watching her son Zachary go through his short ceremony.

"It's every mom's dream and it makes them feel like they accomplished something."

Each graduate had their name announced over the stadium loudspeakers and then each crossed the stage to get the diploma.

Masks and social distancing were the norm, except during the occasional photo op before exiting the other side of the stadium.