2 injured in Bartlett fire that destroyed two townhouses

Two people suffered minor injuries late Friday night after a fire rendered two townhouse units on the 1200 block of Appaloosa Way in Bartlett uninhabitable, fire officials said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause is under investigation, officials said in a Saturday media release.

"The cause is undetermined at this point," said Bartlett Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Brian Becker.

Firefighters were called about the fire at 11:52 p.m., arrived at the two-story townhouse complex at 11:59 p.m., and brought the blaze under control by 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

No firefighters were injured, but two civilians were treated for minor injuries and released, fire officials said.

Overall, 29 firefighters from five departments fought the blaze. Also present were six command officers and two fire investigators. Bartlett police provided crowd and traffic control, officials said.