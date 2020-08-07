Glenbrook South student remembered for his 'endearing spirit'

Glenview police investigate the stabbing of the 15-year-old Elias Valdez on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Valdez was a rising sophomore at Glenbrook South High School and a member of the wrestling team. Courtesy of Northshore Updates

The death of a Glenview-area teen this week has been officially ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Elias Valdez, 15, whom school officials described as a rising sophomore at Glenbrook South High School, was found Wednesday evening, lying in a grassy area on the 1200 block of Greenwood Road, and had been stabbed in the chest, according to a news release from Glenview police. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in surgery, police said.

"Elias was a kind, charismatic young man who exhibited great leadership qualities," Glenbrook South Principal Lauren Fagel said in an email to families on Friday.

While at Glenbrook South, Elias was a wrestler and "coaches immediately recognized natural ability, coupled with drive and work ethic," Fagel wrote in the letter.

The school offered grief support Friday for students and faculty both in-person in small groups and by Zoom.

"We're glad we had the time we did have with Elias and know a void has been left," Fagel's statement said. "We will miss Elias and his endearing spirit, and we will always remember him as a true Titan."

The Glenview Police Department, with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, are seeking information about Elias' death: Call the Glenview Police Department's tip line at (847) 961-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jerry Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.