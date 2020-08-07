3 more kids, 3 more workers at Kane youth jail test positive for COVID-19

Three more residents and three more workers at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the 16th Judicial Court's administrator announced Friday.

The residents live in the same unit as the one resident who previously tested positive. According to a news release, authorities believe that means the disease has not spread to the center's other three housing units.

The six were tested Wednesday. The three workers have been quarantined.

Workers who previously tested positive received negative results Wednesday, and are returning to work.

All staff and residents will be retested on or about Aug. 12, the release said.

The center's lockdown has been extended, meaning no new residents will be accepted, nor will current residents be transported to other locations, except for medical care.

Several counties, including DuPage and McHenry, contract with Kane County to host their juvenile detainees. Courts administrator Douglas Naughton said most are now taking their detainees to Will County, but that McHenry County may be using Lake County's facility.

Courtroom staff are allowed into the building. Online Zoom hearings continue for cases where the youths are not in custody.