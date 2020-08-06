Mayor, residents condemn vandalism of Arlington Heights church's 'Black Lives Matter' sign

A banner quoting a Bible verse followed by "Black Lives Matter" in front of an Arlington Heights church was damaged twice in the past week -- the most recent in a spate of race-based vandalism in town since May.

The sign in front of Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2025 S. Goebbert Road, was defaced with paint sometime between the night of Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, according to Police Cmdr. Joe Pinnello.

Pinnello also confirmed there were "some racially insensitive words and symbols put on that banner." Photos circulating online show a black sock with the letters "KKK" hanging from a noose attached to the bottom of the sign.

Police took a second criminal damage to property report Wednesday, when the lower portion of the banner containing the "Black Lives Matter" message was torn. Left intact was the upper part of the banner that reads, "Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly with God."

Even before the most recent incident, the mayor and residents publicly condemned the first act of vandalism during a village board meeting earlier this week.

"It's unfortunate. It's sad. It's disgusting," said Mayor Tom Hayes. "I want to make it clear to all members of our community -- the Arlington Heights community -- that hate has no home here, and we are taking this matter very seriously."

Hayes added that he's instructed the police department and village manager to do all they can to apprehend the person responsible and prosecute to the full extent of the law.

"We will just not tolerate this kind of criminal act within the village of Arlington Heights," Hayes said.

Pinnello said Thursday the police investigation is still in progress.

The damage to the church sign follows a rash of racist graffiti painted on Arlington Heights bike paths, sidewalks, parking structures and pedestrian underpasses between May 31 and July 7. Police on July 8 arrested and charged 20-year-old Josiah J. Biewer of Buffalo Grove with seven counts of committing a hate crime and seven counts of criminal damage to government-supported property.

The recent vandalism led to calls from residents Allison Anderson and Wendy Dunnington for a village diversity and inclusion committee.

"It appears to be racial hatred to me when a Black Lives Matter sign is changed to 'Black Lives suck' and a mock lynching is hanging from the sign," Anderson told village board members. "That to me is very much racial hatred. At the very least, it's ignorant and stupid."

A community conversation on race will be held in the near future, Hayes said, out of which the village will develop a plan going forward.