 

Loyola closes dorms for semester

 
Updated 8/6/2020 9:18 PM

No Loyola University Chicago students will live in on-campus housing this fall, the university announced Thursday.

Citing COVID-19 health conditions and future uncertainty, the university announced the decision to close all residence halls for the upcoming semester, according to an email sent to the school community. The school had previously planned to put all on-campus students in single dorm rooms, with some living in the nearby Hampton Inn to allow for social distancing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Students who already paid for room and board will receive a refund before the first week of class, which begins Aug. 24.

