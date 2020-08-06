Illinois reports 1,953 new cases, 21 more deaths

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, file photoTotal cases of COVID-19 climbed to 188,424 Thursday, as officials urge Illinoisans to follow the state's face covering mandate.

New cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,953 Thursday, the highest daily tally since May 24, and 21 more residents died from the respiratory disease, officials said.

The total infections is now at 188,424 and 7,594 people have died, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate increased to 4% based on a seven-day average.

There have been 2.93 million virus tests performed so far.

Daily tests reported Thursday reached 41,686 for a daily positivity result of 4.7%. That rate has bounced around this week, including a 3.5% rate Tuesday.

A total of 1,517 patients were in Illinois hospitals with the virus as of Wednesday night, compared to the seven-day average of 1,444.

On May 24, the IDPH reported 2,508 COVID-19 new infections, but those numbers began to taper off in June and fell into the hundreds per day.

Easing restrictions, including allowing gatherings of 50 people or less, began on June 26, and daily caseloads have gradually increased.

The seven-day daily average of new cases stands at 1,646, compared to 1,424 for the period of July 24 to July 30.