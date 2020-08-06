 

Dist. 214 superintendent, Dist. 21 board member will be on 'Beyond the Beltway'

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/6/2020 5:38 PM

Two Northwest suburban educators will be on a nationally syndicated radio show Sunday to discuss back-to-school plans in the coronavirus era.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent David Schuler and Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 board member Arlen Gould of Arlington Heights are among the panelists on the first hour of Bruce DuMont's Beyond the Beltway show.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The show airs live at 6 p.m. on WCGO radio (1590-AM and 95.9-FM), the Politics of the United States channel on Sirius XM radio, YouTube and Facebook Live. The show is rebroadcast at 10 p.m. Sunday on WIND radio (560-AM) and 11 p.m. Monday on CN100 on Comcast cable.

