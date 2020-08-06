COVID-19 outbreak identified at Crystal Lake's Texas Roadhouse

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at the Texas Roadhouse steakhouse in Crystal Lake, the McHenry County Department of Health said Wednesday in a news release. Jon Styf/Shaw Media

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at the Texas Roadhouse steakhouse in Crystal Lake, the McHenry County Department of Health said Wednesday in a news release.

Anyone who has worked or eaten at this Texas Roadhouse location between July 19 and Aug. 4, and is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, is encouraged to get tested for the virus, according to the news release.

The restaurant, located near the intersection of routes 31 and 14, closed its doors voluntarily after multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified among patrons and staff, health department spokeswoman Lindsey Salvatelli said.

Restaurant staff is working alongside county health department officials to reopen once it is safe to do so, according to the release.

Texas Roadhouse, a Western-themed steakhouse, is part of a national chain with locations across the U.S.

Anyone who has come into close contact with an employee or recent patron of the Texas Roadhouse should also consider being tested, the news release stated. A list of local testing centers can be found on the McHenry County Health Department's website under "Access to Healthcare."

Close contact is defined as being within six feet of another person with the virus for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before the person begins experiencing symptoms, according to the health department.

The health department also encouraged anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to consult with their primary care physician.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

More severe symptoms include: trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to stay awake or bluish lips or face. Anyone displaying these types of symptoms should seek emergency care as soon as possible.