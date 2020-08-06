Aug. 6 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 92,146 cases in the suburbs as of Thursday. That's 49% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,835 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.5% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 46,343 cases and 2,112 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 62,807 cases and 2,800 fatalities. • Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,977 cases and 104 deaths in Des Plaines, 937 cases and 65 deaths in Wheeling, 923 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 783 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 775 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 767 cases and 20 deaths in Schaumburg, 735 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 719 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 576 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 626 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 436 cases and 13 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 432 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 419 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 304 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 147 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 11,904 cases and 515 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 948 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 900 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 787 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 738 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 661 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 606 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 572 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 549 cases and 42 deaths in Elmhurst, 477 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 446 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 345 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 328 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 312 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 12,385 cases and 427 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,160 to 3,164 in Waukegan, 745 to 749 in Round Lake Beach, 460 to 464 in Mundelein, 405 to 409 in Gurnee, 325 to 329 in Round Lake, 235 to 239 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 245 to 249 in Lake Zurich, 225 to 229 in Vernon Hills, 190 to 194 in Wauconda, 180 to 184 in Libertyville, 165 to 169 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 9,582 cases with 302 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,833 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,216 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 899 in Carpentersville, 544 in St. Charles, 421 in South Elgin, 280 in Geneva, 266 in North Aurora, 228 in Batavia, and 77 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,064 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• 9,013 cases and 345 deaths as of Thursday.

• Cases per town include 613 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 110 in Aurora (Will County portion).