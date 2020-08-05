Police: Algonquin man tried to kill his ex-girlfriend

An Algonquin man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of hitting, choking and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

Alvin W. Thompson, 40, was arrested Wednesday, according to an Algonquin police news release.

He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, one count of possession of ammunition without a firearm owners identification card and two counts of domestic battery.

The attack happened at 3 a.m. Tuesday at Thompson's home on the 1600 block of Southridge Trail, police said.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The news release did not name the victim.

Thompson fled, but was found with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

He is being held in the Kane County jail.

Kane County court records indicate Thompson was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery May 8. Per the terms of his bail, he was ordered to stay away from the Southridge Trail address, and to avoid the victim, a woman.

On July 15, he was charged with violation of the terms of his release.